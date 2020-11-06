Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan tells Jaan Kumar Sanu to dip his hand in the toilet

Advtg.

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14 will see yet another disagreement, another fight and another task and contestants giving their best and getting to the worst of their tactics.

As per the latest promo, we will see that the housemates are divided into two teams. One team is of the angels and the other is of the devils. The angels have to listen to what the devils say and if they do not listen the other team gets the point.

Aly Goni, Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli are the devils while Pavitra Punia, Jaan Sanu, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav are the angels. The devils are leaving no stone unturned to win the task.

Eijaz Khan orders Jaan Kumar Sanu to put his hand in the toilet. Jaan does that task and when he removes his hand it seems some water comes on Eijaz. Eijaz shouts at him and says that if it happens again he will ask Jaan to lick that hand he had put in the toilet. Jaan is upset with this and Abhinav tells him that they will test their patience.

Later Nikki asks Rubina to bring her favourite soft toy and tear it off. Rubina uses the fork and acts as if she is trying. Nikki says that Rubina is just acting and did not tear it.

It seems like the luxury budget task will bring some differences between Jasmin and Aly. Since, Jasmin is busy explaining and talking to Eijaz, while Aly wants to talk to her, which feels ignorance to him.

It will be interesting to see if this task creates differences in the Bigg Boss house and the equations among the housemates again?

Check out Bigg Boss 14 promo below: