Advtg.
TV News

Bigg Boss 14: Farah Khan gets a taste of Salman's plush chalet

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder on Monday gave a glimpse of the chalet that has been specially set up for superstar Salman Khan in the Bigg Boss 14 house.

Farah will be a part of the ongoing season 14 when she enters the house to grill contestants in a special session. On Monday, Farah posted a picture of her standing inside Salman’s chalet.

Thanking Salman for lending her his chalet, Farah wrote: “Early morning shoot for my favourite #biggboss .. thank you @beingsalmankhan for lending me ur chalet… p.s. — thats not a new hairstyle just a roller in my hair.”

Advtg.

Farah will be accompanied by two journalists to conduct the “Bigg Boss ki Adalat” session inside the house.

Meanwhile, actress Kavita Kaushik, who got evicted last week, has re-entered the house.

–IANS

Advtg.

sim/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleSRH's Rashid picked wickets, conceded less than run-a-ball (Lead)
Next articleKriti Sanon shares a fun way to measure length of a room

Related Articles

News

Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin reveal their disappointment in Jaan Kumar Sanu

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The tides are always turning in the ever-changing Bigg Boss 14 house, with the latest development being the bitter divide between Jaan Kumar Sanu and dear friends Rubina Dilaik, Jasmine Bhasin and Abhinav Shukla.
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 14: Tactics galore but where's the impact?

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Bigg Boss has always been about in-house antics of contestants out garnering the buzz. While the sound and fury has...
Read more
News

Sonakshi Sinha shares her ‘vibe’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Actress Sonakshi Sinha shared a picture sporting glasses, stating that it was a vibe.In the Instagram picture, Sonakshi sports oversized...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Bigg Boss 14: Farah Khan gets a taste of Salman's plush chalet 1

Amazon Prime Video forays into live sports, bags India rights for...

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday announced its arrival in the cricket streaming field in India after it inked a...
Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

NBA 2020-21 season to begin from December 22

Raja Hasan - Start Stop Song Lyrics from Laxmii starring Akshay Kumar

Raja Hasan – Start Stop Song Lyrics from Laxmii starring Akshay...

Mum Bhai Dialogues Angad Bedi and Sikander Kher’s jhakaas Dialogues

Mum Bhai Dialogues: Angad Bedi and Sikander Kher’s jhakaas Dialogues

Bigg Boss 14: Farah Khan gets a taste of Salman's plush chalet 2

Thai Nattakan's jaw-dropping effort in field wins applause

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Melbourne Renegades sign Rilee Rossouw for BBL 10

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks