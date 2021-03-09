ADVERTISEMENT
Rahul Vaidya shares a lovely post for Disha Parmar, his mother and sister

Rahul Vaidya came to highlight suddenly when he proposed to his long-term girlfriend Disha Parmar

By Glamsham Editorial
On the occasion of International Womens Day Bigg Boss 14 first runner-up Rahul Vaidya posted a sweet post on his Instagram account.

Rahul wrote, “To the three pillars in my life… Aai, thank you for always supporting me through all the ups and downs. (You give me strength).” About his sister, he wrote, “Shruti, thank you for always letting me trouble you since we were kids but tu jaanti hai ki usmein hi mera pyaar hai.” And about Disha, he wrote, “Disha, life has been so beautiful since we met. Thank you for being there.” He wished all on Women’s Day and wrote, “Happy women’s day to you three and all you beautiful & powerful women out there.” Dhanya Dhanya Naari Jeevan Auron ko hi tu arpan.

Rahul Vaidya came to highlight suddenly when he proposed to his long-term girlfriend Disha Parmar, in the Bigg Boss 14 house. She accepted his proposal by coming into the house.

In the post, Rahul Vaidya has shared on his social media, he is seen twinning with beau Disha Parmar in yellow outfits. They are joined by his mother Geeta Vaidya, who also looks graceful in a saree.  

