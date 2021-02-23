ADVERTISEMENT
TV News

Bigg Boss 14’s first runner-up Rahul Vaidya takes ‘Pawri’ challenge with Disha Parmar and friends

Bigg Boss 14's first runner up Rahul Vaidya is celebrating with his family and friends takes ‘Pawri’ challenge with Disha Parmar.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss 14 is over and the housemates are celebrating with their and family. Even though Rubina Dilaik was declared as winner of BB14, Rahul Vaidya won many hearts of his fans.

He is celebrating his achievement with his close friends and family. After being locked in the house for a long period of time, Rahul finally met his near and dear ones and they all partied hard. Actress-girlfriend Disha Parmar seemed to be the life of the party

Rahul Vaidya took the Pawri challenge along with Disha Parmar and his close friends. He shared a video and said, “”This is my house, these are my friends, and here we are having a ‘pawri’.” Disha wore a white and blue polka-dotted dress for this get-together. Rahul Vaidya wore a red jumpsuit 

Rahul Vaidya was welcomed with utmost galore by his girlfriend and family. The singer got a memento from the house for her. Rahul got a sipper with Disha’s name written on it and a heart by the side.

Check out Rahul Vaiyda’s Pawri challenge with Disha Parmar below:

LATEST UPDATES

