Rahul Vaidya turns chef for his lady love Disha Parmar

Bigg Boss 14 first runner up Rahul Vaidya took to Instagram handle and shared a video in which he is seen cooking caramalised eggs for Disha Parmar.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Rahul Vaidya is leaving no stone unturned to impress his ladylove Disha Parmar. Ever since he got out of the house, Rahul Vaidya has been taking Disha Parmar out on dates and whisking her off to scenic locations to spend some quality time together, before getting hitched.

Rahul took to Instagram handle and shared a video in which he is seen cooking caramalised eggs for Disha Parmar which was taught by his brother and friend Aly Goni in Bigg Boss house.

From what we can understand, it is Disha who is shooting the video. She reveals that he has been grocery shopping these days too.

Rahul captioned the video, “A special brekkie dish for my lady love♥️ If you happen to make this dish too, tell me how it turned out in the comments below!😇”

Rahul also says that cooking is indeed a stress buster.

Check out Rahul Vaidya turns chef for lady love Disha Parmar below:
