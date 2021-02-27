ADVERTISEMENT
TV News

Rahul Vaidya takes Disha Parmar on a chopper ride for a vacation

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are off for a vacay to spend some quality time together.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Rahul Vaidya takes Disha Parmar on a chopper ride for a vacation
Rahul Vaidya takes Disha Parmar on a chopper ride for a vacation
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are off for a vacay to spend some quality time together. The singer posted a photo announcing his vacation time with ladylove Disha.

The couple is seen seated in front of a chopper and they look totally excited. Rahul wrote, “Chalo le chalein tumhe, taaron ke sheher mein. Off for a couple of days away from mumbai with my cutie queen.”

Rahul Vaidya is seen wearing a white tshirt and denims while Disha Parmar is seen wearing a black top and denims.

Rahul lost the Bigg Boss 14 trophy to Rubina Dilaik and became the 1st runner-up. However, he has won millions of hearts.

Check out Rahul Vaidya’s vacation photos and videos below:

