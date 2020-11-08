Advtg.
TV News

Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan is all praises for Rahul Vaidya

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan considers singer Rahul Vaidya as one of the true solo performers in the ongoing season of the reality TV show.

“Rahul killing it! Truly a solo player! lovely performance,” Gauahar tweeted.

For the unversed, in the latest episode of “Bigg Boss 14”, Rahul was seen giving a solo performance on the song “I am the best” from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer movie “Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani”.

Not only Gauahar, fans also hailed Rahul’s performance.

“It was so nice to see #RahulVaidya solo dance amongst all the couples dancing. Sole warrior! His performance was fantastic, I can’t stop gushing,” a user wrote on Twitter.

“Rahul’s dance performance was the BEST! My heart is so happy. Total hero vibes! Yes buddy, you are the best,” another one commented.

Gauahar had participated in Season 14 as well, but only as one of the “Toofani” seniors.

–IANS

sim/in

