Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan finds a new gym trainer in Sidharth Shukla

In Bigg Boss 14, seniors Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla are in the news for more than the new contestants.

Fans are loving the chemistry between the three seniors. Now recently Sidharth tried to flirt with Gauahar Khan. In fact, in the latest episode of the show, Gauahar offers tea to Siddharth. After Gauhar offers tea, Sidharth starts flirting with her.

The actor said, “Gauahar aap aise haath mein laakar chai dengi, khana dengi laake, mujhe pyaar ho jayega.” Going further in his comment, Sidharth also teased her with her boyfriend, Zaid Darbar and continued, “Zabardasti hamain apne dil per qabu rakhna padega. Itne pyare kaam karengi toh hum bhool jayengey aap ne social media par kya kia.” Even viewers are also quite pleased with Sidharth and Gauahar’s growing bond on the show.

Sidharth Shukla has turned gym trainer for Gauahar Khan and we totally loving it. This new friendship bond of seniors is what making Bigg Boss more.

Check out Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan’s gym pictures from Bigg Boss 14 below: