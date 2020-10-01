Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan to make new rules for BB 14 contestants

Advtg.

It’s time for yet another season of Bigg Boss, and the audience is already excited about the same. That is because the Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 14 is all set to premiere on 3rd October 2020.

The promos of the 14th season have already made us eager for the same. Moreover, the names of a few contestants have already been revealed. We are in for a double dose of entertainment as a few ex-contestants are all set for their return!

Hina Khan who was the first runner of Bigg Boss 11 . The makers have already given a glimpse of the actress, also termed as ‘Sher Khan’ in which she reveals that the contestants will also have to face her.

In the promo, Hina Khan was seen warning the contestants of Bigg Boss 14 to beware of her and the challenges she is bringing along for them. Looks like she will also be among the mentors for the Bigg Boss 14 participants.

Meanwhile, she has shared a picture of herself on Instagram ahead of her entry into the house. Hina looks stunning in a multi-coloured crop top with dramatic sleeves and shimmery white shorts. She completed her outfit with a pair of knee-length boots.

And now the makers have shared a new promo featuring Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan who will also be entering the BB house.

Gauahar was one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss season 7 and had won a lot of appreciation for her game in the show. In the promo, Gauahar was seen speaking about her BB journey and how she had followed all the rules during her stint.

She also warned the new contestants that she will be making rules for the contestants in the fourteenth season of Bigg Boss and that the participants should beware of the challenges coming her way.

Check out Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan’s promo of Bigg Boss 14 below: