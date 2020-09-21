Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan’s savage reply to Bigg Boss 2020 in a new promo

Be it winning hearts or winning the trophy, it’s not that easy when you are in Bigg Boss house. Trophy winners Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan along with Sher Khan aka Hina Khan feature in brand news promos, which give a glimpse of what to expect this season.

Appearing in an ultra glamorous avatar, Hina Khan says, “I have never snapped relationships made from the heart, nor have I ever spared anyone who has caused me grief.

I have always treated relationships with utmost regard, and without lifting the trophy, I became the winner. It was this stubborn heart (read will) which defeated lockdown 2020 too. But now the scene will change.” Just as her clip ends, we see Salman appearing on the screen to say: “Because will give 2020 a fitting reply.”

The promo featuring Bigg Boss 13’s winner Sidharth too gave a peak into his personality. Sidharth says, “If I feel something is right, then I don’t bother about what others have to say. It is with this principle in mind, I won Bigg Boss and crossed the hurdle called 2020. So this time around, who can challenge things the way I did? But the scene is going to change.” And again, we see Salman delivering what is likely to become his favourite line in the upcoming season – about Bigg Boss giving it back to 2020.

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan shares that this year the game is not going to be easy. Bigg Boss 11’s first runner up Hina Khan says in the promo that she may not have not won the trophy but she definitely ruled everyone’s heart.

Host Salman Khan appears in each of the promo at the end and says ‘Bigg Boss denge 2020 ko jawaab’. The promo gives a vibe that this year the entire game format will change as the tagline goes ‘Ab scene paltega’.

Check out Bigg Boss 14 new promos featuring Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan below: