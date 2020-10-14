Advtg.
TV News

Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan highlights her special connection with Rahul Vaidya through THIS show

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya, Hina Khan revealed how back in her college days in Delhi on the insistence of a couple of friends, Hina had auditioned for a competition related to the show

By Glamsham Editorial
Bigg Boss 14 Hina Khan highlights her special connection with Rahul Vaidya through THIS show
Bigg Boss 14 Hina Khan highlights her special connection with Rahul Vaidya through THIS show
Advtg.

While many know that actress Hina Khan has a beautiful voice and is a lovely singer, not many are aware that Hina was years ago part of Indian singing reality show Indian Idol.

In a candid conversation with Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya, Hina revealed how back in her college days in Delhi on the insistence of a couple of friends, Hina had auditioned for a competition related to the show at one of the malls where Rahul who had just wrapped up his own Indian Idol season was a special guest, and had selected her as the winner.

Speaking about their mutual love for singing & how Hina had managed to make it to the top 30 in Delhi of Indian Idol back then, Rahul & Hina shared a lovely nostalgic conversation about the memory that had connected them together so many years ago in the most unique way possible!

Inspite of Hina being one of the most prominent seniors on Bigg Boss 14 at the moment, she was very eager to share the memory with Rahul, and even told him about how excited she was to receive the prize from him for the competition. Her humble and grounded nature was warmly welcomed by Rahul who very appreciative of Hina’s sweet gesture.

Advtg.
Previous articlePeter Segal opens up about his favorite on-screen moment between the actors

Related Articles

News

'Bigg Boss 14' running high on Sidharth Shukla's brainwork

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) The 14th season of Bigg Boss is only a few episodes old, and the controversial reality show has already found...
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 14: Shehnaaz Gill says Sidharth Shukla is the TRP King

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
While rumours of Shehnaaz entering the Bigg Boss 14 house have been abuzz, there has been no confirmation yet. Shehnaaz Gill said Sidharth Shukla is the TRP king of Bigg Boss 14.
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni loved how Sidharth Shukla supported Jasmin Bhasin in Immunity task

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Aly Goni tweeted and expressed how Sidharth Shukla supported and treated Jasmin Bhasin well in immunity task in Bigg Boss 14.
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Bigg Boss 14 Hina Khan highlights her special connection with Rahul Vaidya through THIS show

Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan highlights her special connection with Rahul...

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya, Hina Khan revealed how back in her college days in Delhi on the insistence of a couple of friends, Hina had auditioned for a competition related to the show
Peter Segal opens up about his favorite on-screen moment between the actors

Peter Segal opens up about his favorite on-screen moment between the...

Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan highlights her special connection with Rahul Vaidya through THIS show 1

'Bigg Boss 14' running high on Sidharth Shukla's brainwork

Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan highlights her special connection with Rahul Vaidya through THIS show 2

Sushant case: ED raids 4 locations linked to filmmaker Dinesh Vijan

Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan highlights her special connection with Rahul Vaidya through THIS show 3

Ravi Kishan wants separate Censor Board for Bhojpuri films

Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan highlights her special connection with Rahul Vaidya through THIS show 1

Soumitra's daughter appeals netizens to abstain from rumour-mongering about her father's...

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks