Bigg Boss 14 housemate Jasmin Bhasin on Bollywood for outsiders

Television actress Jasmin Bhasin, who is currently seen as a housemate in the 14th season of reality show Bigg Boss, says she never felt the Hindi film industry has been unfair to her.

“I have never felt it (Bollywood) has been unfair because I got calls for good auditions and projects and I got work, too. I think it is an industry where the best who is suited for a role gets chosen. Everybody gets opportunities,” Jasmin told IANS.

Jasmin rose to fame playing Teni Bhanushali in the show “Dil Se Dil Tak”, and her contention contradicts what actress Hina Khan had said earlier. “Nepotism exists everywhere and it does exist in our industry, too. If you are a star and you want to launch your kid, it’s absolutely okay. But, it is not fair when you don’t give an equal chance to outsiders. TV actors hardly make it big in Bollywood, just because we don’t get a fair chance. At least, give us a chance to prove ourselves,” Hina had said. –ians/dc/vnc/rt