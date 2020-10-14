Advtg.
TV News

‘Bigg Boss 14’ housemates lack originality: Mahira Sharma

By Glamsham Editorial
'Bigg Boss 14' housemates lack originality: Mahira Sharma
Mahira Sharma (pic courtesy: instagram)
Advtg.

Actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma feels contestants of the ongoing season 14 of the controversial reality show lack originality and have not been able to establish connection with the audience.

“The previous seasons of ‘Bigg Boss’ were good but our season (season 13) was one of the biggest hits. We didn’t copy anyone in the show. This season, people are copying contestants of previous seasons. When you start copying someone, people don’t enjoy the show. When you do original things — whether it is a fight, romance or a friendship — the audience connects with you. Otherwise, it doesn’t look good on screen,” Mahira told IANS.

“I don’t think any season will be able to scale the popularity of the 13th season of ‘Bigg Boss’ because it had a unique concept and good contestants. When contestants of the show start showing their true personality, the show will do well,” she added.

Advtg.

To boost prospects of the current season, the makers have incorporated three popular past season contestants — Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan — as Toofani Seniors, whose job is to mentor the season 14 housemates. In fact, most of the big moments on season 14 so far have happened due to Sidharth’s manipulations.  –ians/iv/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleParas Chhabra: Pavitra Punia should be named Apavitra
Next articleTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethaalal Sanitizes Bread Along with Vegetables

Related Articles

News

Bigg Boss Season 14: Housemates spill the beans about their dating lives while Jasmin Bhasin reveals details about her childhood

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Jasmin Bhasin reminisced about her childhood after the task of the week.
Read more
News

Paras Chhabra: Pavitra Punia should be named Apavitra

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actor and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra says his ex-girlfriend Pavitra Punia, who is a housemate on the reality show this...
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan highlights her special connection with Rahul Vaidya through THIS show

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya, Hina Khan revealed how back in her college days in Delhi on the insistence of a couple of friends, Hina had auditioned for a competition related to the show
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

'Bigg Boss 14' housemates lack originality: Mahira Sharma 1

Natarajan, Saini make waves in IPL but need to learn more

IANS - 0
By Khurram HabibNew Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) The Indian Premier League (IPL) this season has seen quite a few young India pace bowlers performing...
'Bigg Boss 14' housemates lack originality: Mahira Sharma 2

Kamran Akmal becomes world's first w-k to effect 100 T20 stumpings...

'Bigg Boss 14' housemates lack originality: Mahira Sharma 3

Misbah steps down as Pakistan's chief selector

Sunny Leone pens note for Nisha Kaur Weber

Sunny Leone pens note for Nisha Kaur Weber

Bigg Boss Season 14 Housemates spill the beans about their dating lives while Jasmin reveals details about her childhood

Bigg Boss Season 14: Housemates spill the beans about their...

'Bigg Boss 14' housemates lack originality: Mahira Sharma 4

‘Thappad’ re-releases in theatres; Taapsee Pannu, Anubhav Sinha rejoice!

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks