Advtg.
TV News

Bigg Boss 14: How Rahul Vaidya uses Jaan's insecurity against him

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) A day after Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya nominated fellow housemate Jaan Kumar Sanu over nepotism, the two were bound to get into a nasty fight.

In the upcoming episode of the controversial reality show, things get ugly when housemates Nikki Tamboli and Jaan are going through a rough patch in their friendship after the captaincy task. Nikki seems to be drifting towards Rahul lately, and she has an issue that Jaan is getting influenced by other housemates and plotting games against her.

On the other hand, Jaan has an issue that Nikki is trusting Rahul although the latter has spoken ill about her behind her back.

Advtg.

Upset after the nomination task, Jaan gets affected because of this, and he was expecting Nikki to stay on his side. Nikki still went ahead and spoke to Rahul, and that disturbs Jaan even more.

Rahul uses Jaan’s agitation against him further and pokes him, which irritates Jaan and he pushes Rahul.

–IANS

Advtg.

dc/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleGanguly presses for families on tour as CA, BCCI medical staff meet
Next articleSam Smith wants kids by 35

Related Articles

News

Shehnaaz Gill shares some interesting news about her upcoming project

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved celebrities. The beautiful singer enjoys great popularity. Her social media game is always on point as well.
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla and other housemates look back at their parent’s hardship with admiration and respect

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Abhinav proudly recalled all the hidden gems of knowledge his father taught him and his brother
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya gets support from Kamya Panjabi in a fight against Jasmin Bhasin

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Bigg Boss 14 contestants Rahul Vaidya and Jasmin Bhasin have been ruling the Twitter trends lately due to their ugly fight during the latest captaincy task in the show.
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks