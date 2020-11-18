Advtg.
TV News

Bigg Boss 14: I'm out of India's biggest reality show and I've no work, says Shardul Pandit

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Bigg Boss 14 evicted contestant Shardul Pandit minces no words when it comes to asking for work. Before entering the controversial reality show, he was heard talking about his financial crisis and now, as he is out of the show, he still wants work.

Talking about what’s next for him or he has something in mind on what to do, Shardul told IANS: “There is zero (work) as of now. There are many who reached out like Geeta Kapur saying if you need money then let us know. I tell them I need work. Yes, I did get probably the most elegant farewell on Bigg Boss but there is no work. There is genuinely no work.”

He feels that the situation stems from the fact that he has not been seen enough.

Advtg.

“Honestly, I haven’t been seen enough to get enough work, and that is not a happy feeling. I am genuinely in a situation where I have to probably start from scratch again,” he said.

He stressed: “Please spring this that I still need work. I am out of India’s biggest reality show and I have no work. I know it doesn’t make a very happy headline but that’s my truth.”

He says he gave up an assignment for the reality show. “I had lost out on a web series because it was clashing with Bigg Boss. I had shared (on the show) why I did not have work for the past two years — I was extremely unwell and I was not in my best physical shape. That was the reason then. Now the reason is I have not been seen enough and have just come out of the house,” Shardul said.

Advtg.

–IANS

dc/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleTaapsee Pannu expresses her love for bikes
Next articleDarshan Raval opens up on his new romantic track 'Main kisi aur ka'

Related Articles

News

Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik reveal the secrets to their happy marriage in a discussion with Aly Goni and Jasmin...

Glamsham Editorial - 0
In this Bigg Boss 14 Extra Masala clip on Voot, we witness an interesting conversation between housemates Abhinav, Rubina, Aly and Jasmin as they discuss the best aspects of being married to each other, as well as the little things they do to keep other feeling safe and happy.
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni and Eijaz Khan fight for captaincy task

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Aly Goni, Kavita Kaushik, Eijaz Khan and Jasmin Bhasin were the previous captains of Bigg Boss 14. So these contestants will get a chance to win the captaincy task.
Read more
News

Bigg Boss: The most controversial fights

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Bigg Boss is rightfully tagged as controversial. Over 14 season, the reality show has seen contestants indulging in nasty fights...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Bigg Boss 14: I'm out of India's biggest reality show and I've no work, says Shardul Pandit 1

Rakul Preet Singh in Big B-Ajay Devgn starrer 'Mayday'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Actress Rakul Preet Singh will co-star with Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in the thriller drama, Mayday. The film is...
Bigg Boss 14: I'm out of India's biggest reality show and I've no work, says Shardul Pandit 2

Demi Lovato debuts edgy new pixie haircut

Bigg Boss 14: I'm out of India's biggest reality show and I've no work, says Shardul Pandit 3

Sikandar Kher says he needs work

Bigg Boss 14: I'm out of India's biggest reality show and I've no work, says Shardul Pandit 4

AR Rahman's new composition talks of need to conserve water

Bigg Boss 14: I'm out of India's biggest reality show and I've no work, says Shardul Pandit 5

Raj and DK resolve dispute over 'Stree' with Dinesh Vijan

Kapil Dev gets candid, you cannot miss this one & his ‘Kapil 11’ team

Kapil Dev gets candid, you cannot miss this one & his...

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks