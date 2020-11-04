Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni’s cute conversation melting our hearts

Advtg.

Situations and bonds in the Bigg Boss 14 house are changing faster than the speed of light. From romance to action, from being friends to turning foes, nothing in the BB 14 house is constant.

Jasmin’ Bhasin BFF Aly Goni will enter the BB 14 house today. The actress will dance in merriment, and we literally mean that. BB 14 makers have revealed a special promo of the two best friends’ meeting after such a long time. This reunion will leave everyone emotional, and set major ‘BFF Goals.’

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin’s cute conversation and their emotional attachment is what winning our hearts. Their conversation includes Aly giving him best advice on how to play this game, stand for herself and fight for it.

Check out Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni’s cute conversation in Bigg Boss 14 below: