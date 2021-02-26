Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni’s cute kisses for each other is making us him them

ADVERTISEMENT
TV News

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni’s cute kisses for each other is making us them

Jasmin Bhasin shared a latest boomerang video in which Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are giving cute kisses to each other.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss 14’s Aly Goni celebrated his birthday on February 25 with his family and girlfriend Jasmin in Kashmir. It is all the more special as the two were celebrating for the first time as a couple post both their Bigg Boss stint.

Jasmin also wished her hero  and shared a loved up picture in which Aly Goni is looking dashing in maroon blazer and black pants while Jasmin Bhasin is glowing in green dress.

Jasmin shared a latest boomerang video in which Aly and Jasmin are giving cute kisses to each other. We are totally missing them. Fans of Jasly want more of jasly moments together.

Check out Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni’s cute kisses for each other below:
