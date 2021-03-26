Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni enjoying their road trip

ADVERTISEMENT

Bigg Boss 14’s Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin recently recreated their fellow contestants and friends from the show Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s latest music video.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin often spend time together after their stint in Bigg Boss 14 and confessing their love for each other.

Jasmin shared a picture on her Instagram story and captioned, “Road Trip”. In the picture, Aly Goni is seen on the driver’s seat while Jasmin is seen taking a carfie with him. Both are looking adorable and are headed for a road trip.

We fans can’t wait for their vacations pictures and are already crushing over them. Their chemistry and affection towards each other was loved by fans and they gave them a hashtag #jasly.

Check out Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni’s road trip picture below: