Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin calls Eijaz Khan “Bhaade ka Character”

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14, we will see Jasmin Bhasin and Eijaz Khan at loggerheads like earlier.

By Shweta Ghadashi
In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 14, we saw Kavita Kaushik walking out of the house after a heated argument with Rubina Dilaik.

Since its start of this season Eijaz and Jasmin has been fighting on and off.

Eijaz Khan lashes out at Jasmin Bhasin saying, “Teri bhaade ki soch hai” to which Jasmin replies, “Aapka Bhaade ka character hai”

Rahul tries to intervene in the hopes of making peace and also trying to understand what the matter is. They come literally close, face-to-face as they did before. Jasmin asks him whether he is trying to scare her. Eijaz tells her to move back, Jasmin says if he has such an issue with it, he should take a step back as she won’t move. 

Later on, we see Jasmin saying that she is not scared of Eijaz now.

Check out Bigg Boss 14 promo below:

