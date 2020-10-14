Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin says “If you are a Khan, then I am also a Bhasin”

Advtg.

Jasmin Bhasin has nailed it. In yesterday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14, announced an immunity task called “Farm Land.” As a part of this task, all the contestants were divided into two teams.

Team A consisted of Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan, Nishant Malkhani and Rahul Vaidya, while Team B had Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin and Shehzad Deol. During the task Eijaz Khan, Nishant and others had pulled items from Jasmin. Jasmin screamed at them saying that it is unfair.

That led to four men fighting with Jasmin. This was the time when Jasmin gave her full strength and fought brilliantly. She also told Eijaz Khan,’ If you are a Khan, then I am also a Bhasin’ She also added, ‘Aap aadmi ke naam pe dhabba ho.’

Seniors of the house Hina and Gauahar Khan intervened and warned the men that that they cannot attack Jasmin like this. Throughout the task Jasmin was unbelievably strong and unbeatable. Apart from her determination we also got to see her funny humorous side which is her signature style.

Today’s task proves again that Jasmin is definitely a fighter. On social media, her fans have given her some great titles like Sherni, fighter, real khiladi, true warrior and champion to name a few.

Later part of the show Jasmin also shared a bit about her personal life – including how she has made her life and career in Mumbai. She adds,” I have made my life beautiful with my own hands.” Looks like Jasmin is going to be the limelight of the show in the days to come.