Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin picks Rahul Vaidya over Abhinav Shukla

Jasmin Bhasin was evicted from the Bigg Boss 14 house and the actress had left the contestants and host Salman Khan in tears as she bid adieu to the show.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss 14 Jasmin Bhasin picks Rahul Vaidya over Abhinav Shukla
From the beginning, Jasmin was very close to Rubina Dilaik’s husband Abhinav Shukla in the Bigg Boss house. And she had a fallout with singer Rahul Vaidya when they had a physical fight in a task.

However Jasmin is back in Bigg Boss house to support Aly Goni as the connection week starts yesterday. Jasmin Bhasin said, “Muje afsos hai woh Rahul se nahi badha paayi dosti”

Jasmin replied that although she is great friends with Abhinav, she is more attached to Rahul as he was there for her when she needed a friend the most.

Check out Bigg Boss 14 post below:
Glamsham.com - © 2021