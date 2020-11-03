Advtg.
TV News

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin and Rahul Vaidya sort out their differences

We all remember the intense argument between Rahul Vaidya and Jasmin Bhasin during last week’s task in Bigg Boss 14 house.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss 14 Jasmin Bhasin and Rahul Vaidya sort out their differences
Bigg Boss 14 Jasmin Bhasin and Rahul Vaidya sort out their differences
The two were participating in a task where Jasmin was sitting on a cycle, and Rahul had to take away her bag and this was the cause of the whole fight. Rahul had said, “Jasmin, leave the bag or you’ll get hurt.” This triggered an angry response from Jasmin since she thought it was a threat.

She dwelled over this for the next couple of days. She couldn’t sleep at night and cried over it for a long time. She was deeply affected with this situation and even her friends had noticed a change in her.

During  the last Weekend ka Vaar, even Salman Khan had brought up this situation. He replayed the audio from the task and explained that Rahul had not meant his words as a harmful threat but rather as a warning. Jasmin too realized she might have overreacted a little bit and reflected on things for a while.

The next day, she pulled Rahul aside and discussed the topic with him. She told him that they had both been hurt in different ways and that she was sorry for the misunderstanding. They both apologized to each other and sorted it out. Jasmin said that this is her medicine to heal herself from the situation.

In the end, Jasmin acted in a mature and reasonable manner and we all are extremely proud of her. Also Jasmin’s fans saved her from this week’s elimination and she thanked her fans with teary eyes.

