Advtg.
TV News

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik’s friendship on the brink of collapse

The first casualty in the Bigg Boss 14 house, as the game heats up, are the relations that the contestants have forged.

By Glamsham Editorial
Bigg Boss 14 Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik's friendship on the brink of collapse
Bigg Boss 14 Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik's friendship on the brink of collapse
Advtg.

The first casualty in the Bigg Boss 14 house, as the game heats up, are the relations that the contestants have forged. Friends are seen falling apart and even now husband and wife relations have hit a rocky patch. That’s what is currently happening inside the Bigg Boss house as relationships are facing a major strain.

When Abhinav allows Nikki to sleep inside the house as she is unwell, little does he know the can of worms that he is opening! Nikki goes inside to sleep and starts collecting the makeup stuff to which she does not have access to. Eijaz, Abhinav and Rubina all ask her leave the sleeping area on account of her actions, but Nikki remains unfazed. She brazenly defies each and every house member including her friend Pavitra and refuses to move!

Jasmin blames Abhinav for this debacle while Aly supports Jasmin. Soon, Abhinav, Aly and Jasmin enter into a ferocious midnight battle and their friendship seems to be cracking.

The next day, Abhinav acts as a human shield and places himself firmly against the door so that Nikki cannot enter the house again. Nikki is seen pushing the door but to no avail. Rubina, who is irked by Jasmin and Aly attacking Abhinav, lashes out at Jasmin. She blames her for talking behind her back and being fake towards her. Jasmin doesn’t take this laying down and says that their friendship is over.

The most surprising clash takes place between Rubina and Abhinav, and its not a normal argument. Rubina accuses Abhinav of always listening to others instead of trusting his own wife’s decision. Abhinav remains obstinate and the two enter into a teekha war of words.

Advtg.

Will Rubina and Abhinav’s relationship stand this test? Will the two play their separate games or will they team up and play as husband and wife?

Unlock entertainment, excitement, and drama with MPL Presents Bigg Boss Powered by Dabur Dant Rakshak Ayurvedic Paste &amp; TRESemmé, Beauty Partner Lotus Herbals, Beverage Partner B-Fizz every Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm and Saturday- Sunday at 9:00 pm only on COLORS and watch before TV on Voot Select

Advtg.
Previous articleNushrratt Bharuccha on 'Chhorii': Excited, nervous, charged up for this one
Next articleAbhishek, Chitrangda's pics from Bob Biswas set in Kolkata go viral

Related Articles

Fashion n Lifestyle

Karishma Tanna looks magical in a red gown

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Karishma Tanna stuns in a red Shantanu Nikhil gown for an event! From her Instagram profile, Karishma is attending an event in Goa.
Read more
News

'Indian Idol 12': Yuvraj Medhe from being a sweeper on set to contestant

Glamsham Editorial - 0
By Natalia NingthoujamNew Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) A video of Yuvraj Medhe giving an audition on Indian Idol 12 has gone viral, not only...
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 14: Has telly bahu Rubina Dilaik lost the plot?

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Rubina Dilaik is one of the famous bahus of the small screen, but her journey in the Bigg Boss house is not...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

12 years after the 2611 terror attacks, why is justice still not done Question actors

12 years after the 26/11 terror attacks, why is justice still...

Pooja Tiwari - 0
Today we complete 12 years of the 26/11 attack in Mumbai. Actors talk about how it was a fateful day, one they can never forget.
Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik's friendship on the brink of collapse 1

Bollywood remembers 26/11 martyrs

Thanksgiving 2020: 5 memorable films to watch this Holiday

Thanksgiving 2020: 5 memorable films to watch this Holiday

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik's friendship on the brink of collapse 2

Jennifer Lopez redefines oomph at 51, bares it all for next...

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik's friendship on the brink of collapse 1

Sonali Kulkarni: Idea of being imperfect can be scary

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik's friendship on the brink of collapse 1

Abhishek, Chitrangda's pics from Bob Biswas set in Kolkata go viral

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    OK No thanks