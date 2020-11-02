Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Panjabi predicts which contestant will be eliminated next

Advtg.

Bigg Buzz on Voot hosted by Karan Wahi is the ultimate destination for ardent fans to discuss all things Bigg Boss, from conspiracy theories to fun games, catching all the latest gossip with exclusive guests weighing in on the latest season of Bigg Buzz available on VOOT.

The latest episode of the show saw Kamya Panjabi as the guest, a powerful contestant from Bigg Boss Season 7, one well known for never holding back from presenting her point of view and standing up for herself.

Karan Wahi caught up with the outspoken social media savvy star, who has been vocal about her opinions about this dramatic season of Bigg Boss. Kamya tells Karan that she is still not over Bigg Boss and every year feels like going inside the house. She expressed how happy she was after Bigg Boss announced “Scene Paltega” as she was getting bored and this twist was needed.

Karan asked Kamya about her views on Rahul’s fight with Jaan on nepotism, to which Kamya felt that when Rahul used this term, he must be thinking that this would go in his favour. However, it went against him totally. She states, “ Wahaan uss word ki zaururat hee nahi thi”. Rahul acha khel rahen hai, unhe yeh word use karne ki bilkul zaroorat nahi thi.”

On being asked about Eijaz and Kavita’s equation inside the house she reveals, “ Kavita ne toh keh dia tum dost nahi thee, but Eijaz toh claim kar rae the na ki mai dost hoon.” She spectulates if this was the case, why did he send her in the red zone while she was the one who brought him from there?

To add some spice to the exciting episode, Karan plays a game with Kamya named Family Tree wherein he asks Kamya to talk about what role of a family member does the contestant inside the house play.

According to her, Kavita is the ‘Dada’ of the house. She appoints Jasmine as the “Mumma” of the house, as if she observes two people fighting, she immediately asks them to stop and sort things out just like a mother would. Shardul is the “Ghar ka beta” as he has just arrived inside the house and hasn’t really had any major fight with any contestant. Pavitra is crowned the “Bua” of the house explaining that “Vo phuski bomb hai” and “app jo peeth peeche bolte ho, samne aakar bolen doh dum nazar aayega.”

Coming to her predictions about the eliminations, She anticipates that the next person who would be out of the house would be Nishant as his performance inside the house in the last week was very weak as compared to the other 3 nominated contestants – Rubina, Jasmine and Kavita, who are performing fiercely.

We loved this juicy episode of Bigg Buzz with the frank and blunt Kamya Punjabi. Catch the sensational episode only on Voot!