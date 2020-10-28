Bigg Boss 14: Karan Patel lends his support to Jasmin Bhasin; calls Rahul Vaidya the biggest trash

Advtg.

In last night’s Bigg Boss 14 episode, Jasmin Bhasin had a breakdown when Rahul Vaidya tried to snatch the bag from her. The captaincy task was called “BB World Tour,” as a part of which monuments were installed in the garden area and all the contestants had to protect their travel bags during the task.

All contestants also had to convince the inmates from the red zone. Jasmin was sitting with Rubina Dilaik and Shardul Pandit when Rahul came and tried taking away the bag. She said, “Ladki hai to physically kamzor hai to kuchh bhi karo..” She added, “Main nahi darti kisi aadmi se, koi faida nahi hua (I am not afraid of any man, no man can scare me).”

She cried her heart out. As Bhasin broke down in the house, House Captain Kavita Kaushik and her friends tried to calm her down. Jasmin also got some support from outside. Actor Karan Patel used his social media handle to criticise Rahul’s aggression during the task and called Rahul – Trash of Bigg Boss 14. Karan also encouraged Jasmin in his post and praised her.

Also more than 20K tweets supporting Jasmin poured in on the micro-blogging site. Among many, a fan even wrote, “I love her and I support her bcz She is cute, innocent, smart, beautiful, hot, honest, strong, loving, caring, attractive and many more.

Main to thak gayi @Jasminbhasin ki qualities likhte likhte #WeAreWithJasmin” While another one was seen tweeting, “I am glad that she faces all the situations bravely and she is the most real person inside the house. Lots of love #WeAreWithJasmin”