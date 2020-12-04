TV News

Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik in no mood to give explanation for stormy exit

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Dec 4 (IANS) Television actress Kavita Kaushik, who left the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 following a spat with fellow contestant Rubina Dilaik earlier this week, is in no mood to offer explanation for her behaviour.

“Dear youtubers, n those messaging n calling for interviews pls know that if I cared to give more explanations I would’ve stayed back n not walked out at will, you can go ahead n write or say anything, just if you paint me bad dont just stop at that , make me the devil. cheers!” Kavita tweeted from her verified account on Friday.

Kavita stormed out of the house during Wednesday’s episode of the show, following a fight with housemate couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. Explaining her exit, Kavita had shared on Thursday: “When the players take the game as low as themselves always leave on your 1high.”

Supporting Kavita’s decision, actress Kamya Punjabi had tweeted on Thursday: “One needs lot of guts to do that… people die to be in this game n can go till any extend to win it.. u walked out of it. u have created history @Iamkavitak #KavitaKaushik #BB14 @ColorsTV.”

However, TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee found Kavita’s behaviour strange. Soon after Kavita’s exit, Devoleena tweeted: “Something is really wrong with #kavita.. #rubina shared personal thing as per the task.. What was she doing then?? Wasn’t it personal whatever she shared..Nobody is talking about that task but #kavita.. #BB14.”

–IANS

