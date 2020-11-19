Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni and Eijaz Khan fight for captaincy task

Advtg.

As both Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya failed to establish mutual consent to determine the winner, Bigg Boss cancelled the task and eluded all the contestants of the captaincy race.

Bigg Boss will be giving yet another chance for the contestants to become the new captain of the house. But this time, only the previous captains will be eligible for the upcoming captaincy task.

Aly Goni, Kavita Kaushik, Eijaz Khan and Jasmin Bhasin were the previous captains of this season. So these contestants will get a chance to win the captaincy task.

In the upcoming promo of Bigg Boss 14, one can figure out that the contestants are made to stay inside a box and others will try to made them come out and throw them out of the captaincy race. Rahul Vaidya is the sanchalak. Jaan Kumar seems that he doesn’t want Kavita as the captain so he makes her task difficult.

But when Jaan tried to kick people out (possibly Kavita Kaushik), Rubina asked him to relax. Jaan can be seen shouting at Rubina saying that there’s no reason for him to stop.

He then bursts out against Eijaz and reasons that the latter has always tried to pull him down. It seems like the gap between Jaan and Eijaz had widened enough that no bridge can hold them together.

