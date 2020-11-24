Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik says “Main Tumhari Baap Hoon” to Aly Goni which he loses calm and have an ugly fight with her

Advtg.

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 14 was entertaining as hell as we saw contestants plotting and planning against one another in the nomination special task.

Bigg Boss gave special powers to Kavita, the captain of the house and asked her to save one of the nominated contestants and nominate one of the safe ones. She nominates Aly citing that he is like a gunda of the house and is very unfair in the game.

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14, Bigg Boss asks Kavita to choose a contestant who has been creating chaos and return his/her personal items.

Advtg.

Kavita picks up his items and puts them in a box. But that meets with not only Aly’s resistance but also anger. He gets violent and begins to break things in the house after Kavita tells him she is his ‘baap’.

Housemates try to stop them. But Aly gets abusive and ends up hurting Kavita. She goes and tells Bigg Boss that she won’t live with such a violent man in the house and wants him out.

Check out Bigg Boss 14 promo below: