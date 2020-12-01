TV News

Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik reveals how she combats being constantly misjudged by other housemates

Kavita Kaushik and Eijaz Khan feel they are constantly misjudged by other housemates

By Glamsham Editorial
Bigg Boss 14 Kavita Kaushik reveals how she combats being constantly misjudged by other housemates
Bigg Boss 14 Kavita Kaushik reveals how she combats being constantly misjudged by other housemates
ADVERTISEMENT

With fights galore, it’s easy from misunderstandings to escalate into full-blown feuds in the Bigg Boss house. With their strong personalities and headstrong attitude, Kavita Kaushik and Eijaz Khan feel they are constantly misjudged by other housemates, causing unnecessary animosity and friction in the house. In this Bigg Boss Extra Masala clip on Voot, we see them discussing how they deal with this conflict.

In a frank discussion with Kavita, Eijaz brought up his point, stating, “ Kabhi kabhi hume apni acchi ko vocalise karna padta hai aur darshana padta hai, lekin kabhi kabhi usko ulta asar bhi padta hai, aapna kaha hai ki mein validation mang raha tha, har cheez acchi karke.”

Kavita defends herself, saying, “ Dekho na Eijaz, mein toh validation nahi mangti hoon. Mein spashteekaran karti hoon, mera yeh experience hai ki misunderstanding hui hai. Misjudge kiya hai logon ne. Iss liye ab har cheez ka na, ki mein kyun keh rahi hoon, mein extra usko samjhaane ki koshish karti hoon. Lagta hai ki validation chaah rahi hain.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He further added, “Validation nahi, correct me if I’m wrong. Jab aap zaroorat se zyada explanation deti hain, aisa lagta hai ki kyunki aap galat thi, aap safai deh rahi hain.” She retorted with, “Correct, but woh hi bol rahi hoon na, ki explanation dena padta hai nahi toh koi bhi kuch bhi bol deta hai. Koi bhi aapko galat thera deta hai, aapko bin samjhe. Iska yeh nahi toh kya tod hai?”

While fights are certainly inevitable in the Bigg boss house, do you think Kavita method of keeping the peace will work out long term? Catch all the latest gossip and more on Bigg Boss Extra Masala on Voot.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleMovie Review | CHHOTI SI GUZAARISH: A heart wrenching melancholy of deep love & responsibility.
Next articleHaarsh Limbachiyaa trolled, hits back at detractors

Related Articles

News

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni one of them will get evicted, Jasly fans are heartbroken

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
The journey for contestants in the Bigg Boss 14 house is going to get tougher now, as the show has reached a crucial stage.
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 14 toofani senior Gauahar Khan confirms the wedding date with Zaid Darbar

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Gauahar Khan reveals the wedding date along with the wedding invitation saying it is intimate ceremony for close family and friends due to ongoing pandemic.
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 14: Disha Parmar says ‘Bigg Boss 14 Belongs to Rahul Vaidya’

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
The hashtag 'BB14 Belongs to Rahul' turned a top Twitter trend after Rahul's fans decided to shower the singer with immense love and appreciation. Disha Parmar lend her support to Rahul Vaidya.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik reveals how she combats being constantly misjudged by other housemates 1

Sushant Singh Rajput tops Yahoo's Most Searched Personality list for 2020

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Dec 1 (IANS) Late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput was the most searched personality of 2020 while his girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty,...
Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Starc's poor form due to flat wickets, aggressive opposition: Finch

Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik reveals how she combats being constantly misjudged by other housemates 2

Starc's poor form due to flat wickets, aggressive opposition: Finch

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

NZ vs WI: Chance for Black Caps to move up in...

Rashami Desai Wallpaper

Rashami Desai

Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik reveals how she combats being constantly misjudged by other housemates 3

BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 with 'Life goes on'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    OK No thanks