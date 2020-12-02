TV News

Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik storms out of show

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Dec 2 (IANS) Television actress Kavita Kaushik has left the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 after having a spat with fellow contestant Rubina Dilaik. 

Noticing that certain housemates in the show were not abiding by the house rules, Bigg Boss decided to intervene.  Bigg Boss announced that those contestants who do not wish to follow the rules can leave the house. With this, he opened the doors.

At this time, Kavita and Rubina were having an epic showdown.  The fight between turned ugly as both refused to step down.

Eventually, Kavita stormed out of the house as the main door of the show was open due to the finale week task. 

Kavita’s sudden exit left the housemates in shock.

