Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik walks out of the house after an ugly fight with Rubina Dilaik

Bigg Boss 14 is making news for all reasons. It is being said that Kavita Kaushik has walked out of the show. It seems Kavita Kaushik walked out voluntarily after a huge fight with Rubina Dilaik

In the upcoming promo of Bigg Boss 14, Rubina Dilaik and Kavita Kaushik engage into a fight. Kavita even says “Ek laafa marungi nikal yaha se”

To which Rubina replies, “Selfess exactly Kavita Kaushik is”. Kavita is seen walking out from the main gate may be never to return.

The actress also said that she cannot handle the toxic environment of the house. Inside, she made friends with Nikki Tamboli. Kavita Kaushik who has played Chandramukhi Chautala on FIR for eight years is a very respected name in the industry.

Check out Bigg Boss 14 promo below: