Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia will get married this year

Bigg Boss 14 contestants Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia will get married this year. Both close to each other during their stint inside the house.
And now looks like once both are out of the house, the couple seems truly, madly and deeply in love.
As per latest reports, Eijaz talked about marriage plans with Pavitra Punia and they are super excited for their marriage. Fans of Pavijaz could not hold this excitement as the love birds are soon to be married.
Check out the Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia’s memorable moments below:
