Advtg.

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 is back for season 14, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The season promises fireworks as always, given the housemates in fray this year.

Here is the complete list of contestants whom Salman Khan welcomed into the house.

EIJAAZ KHAN

Advtg.

Television actor Eijaaz Khan rose to fame playing the lead in serials such as “Kkavyanjali”, “Kahiin Toh Hoga”, “Kkusum”, “Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa”, and “Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaagey”. He has also featured in films like “Tanu Weds Manu”, “Zilla Ghaziabad” and “Tanu Weds Manu Returns”.

NIKKI TAMBOLI

South star Nikki Tamboli will be seen as a participant in the controversial reality show. She is known for her roles in films such as “Kanchana 3”, “Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu” and “Thippara Meesam”.

Advtg.

ABHINAV SHUKLA

TV actor Abhinav Shukla, who has worked in shows like “Jaane Kya Baat Hui”, “Chotti Bahu” and “Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka” among many others will test his reality skills on the show. What’s more, in an unprecedented move, he is in with his wife, actress Rubina Dilaik.

RUBINA DILAIK

Advtg.

Popular television actress and Abhinav’s wife Rubina is known for her roles in shows like “Chotti Bahu”, “Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki”, “Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev” and “Jeannie Aur Juju” among many others. The presence of the husband-wife ‘jodi’ of Rubina and Abhinav promises fresh fireworks this season.

JASMIN BHASIN

She made her acting debut with the show “Tashan-e-Ishq” and rose to fame with her portrayal as Teni Bhanushali in the show “Dil Se Dil Tak”. Jasmine has had reality TV experience participating in the adventure game show “Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India”. She was also a guest on “Bigg Boss 13”, which was won by her friend Siddhant Shukla.

NISHANT SINGH MALKANI

He has been a part of shows such as “Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega” and “Ram Milayi Jodi”. Nishant made his debut with “Miley Jab Hum Tum”, where he portrayed Adhiraj Singh and his film debut with “Horror Story”. The actor also ventured in the digital space with the web-series “Ragini MMS: Returns”.

SHEHZAAD DEOL

He was a finalist on season one of “Ace Of Space”, almost similar in concept to “Bigg Boss”. It remains to be seen if his experience on the MTV show has helped him prepare for the ruthless world of the “Bigg Boss” house.

SARA GURPAL

After Shehnaaz Gill and Himanshi Khurrana, she is the latest Punjabi singer to enter “Bigg Boss” as a contestant. Sara is already in the eye of a storm, with Punjabi singer Tushar Kumar claiming she is married to him.

JAAN KUMAR SANU

Son of playback singer Kumar Sanu, he was the first contestant to be confirmed by show host Salman Khan. Jaan is also a singer, and he wants to step out of his father’s shadow. He told IANS that he feels the reality show would be a good platform for him to carve his space.

PAVITRA PUNIA

She was first seen in the reality show “Splitsvilla 3” and then on various shows like “Sawaare Sabke Sapne… Preeto”, “Naagin 3”, “Honge Judaa Naa Hum” and “Baalveer Returns”. Pavitra was also centre of discussions on season 13 of “Bigg Boss”, being the ex-girlfriend of actor Paras Chhabra, one of the stars of last season.

RAHUL VAIDYA

Singer Rahul Vaidya was second runner’s up in the first season of singing based reality show “India Idol”. He has featured in several other music shows on television such as “Music Ka Maha Muqqabla” and “Jo Jeeta Wohi Superstar”. –ians/dc/vnc