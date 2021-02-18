Bigg Boss 14: Surbhi Chandna supports Rahul Vaidya and urges to vote for him

Surbhi Chandna is one of the popular actresses in the Tv industry. She is known for her hard work and brilliant acting chops in the show Naagin 5.
Surbhi is also avid follower of Bigg Boss. She is currently supporting her friend Disha Parmar’s boyfriend Rahul Vaidya in Bigg Boss 14.
Surbhi Chandna took to her Instagram story and urged people to vote for Rahul Vaidya. She captioned, “Vote for my Dear Friend Disha Parmar’s best friend Rahul Vaidya what an entertainer he has been also quite a task master Good luck cute boy.
Earlier Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra entered as special guests on Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar alongside host Salman Khan.
As the finale week is started and only 3 days left for Bigg Boss 14 finale. Fans are voting for their favourite contestants like crazy. There is still a huge war of voting for Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya.