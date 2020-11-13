Advtg.
Bigg Boss 14: Nikki accuses Jaan of kissing her without consent

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli has accused housemate Jaan Kumar Sanu of kissing her without consent, reiterating the adage that no means no.

In a new promo of the upcoming episode of the show, Nikki is seen nominating her friend Jaan for jail. The episode introduces Bigg Boss jail for the first time in this season, with contestants having to name any two housemates who deserve to be locked up.

In the clip, Nikki is seen saying she would like to send Jaan to jail for kissing her though she asked him not to.

“Aap actually deserve karte ho jail jaana. Manaa karne ke baawajood agar aap kisi ladki ko kiss karte hain toh woh disrespectful ho jaata hai (You deserve to be in jail. If you kiss a girl despite being told not to, it’s disrespectful),” Nikki says in the clip.

Actor and fellow housemate Aly Goni supports Nikki, and an angry Jaan says in defence: “Why the hell is she kissing me back?”

Nikki denies kissing him back.

Nikki and Jaan have shared a great bond since the beginning of the show. Their friendship hit a rough patch when superstar and host Salman Khan revealed that Jaan had planned strategies against Nikki. They have been on-off friends since then, and time will tell how the bond will change after Nikki’s recent allegation.

–IANS

sug/vnc

