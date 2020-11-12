Advtg.
TV News

Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli expresses her anger towards Jaan Kumar Sanu for getting influenced easily

Its hard to find friends that will tell you the truth even when it hurts, and that’s exactly what outspoken Nikki Tamboli told her close friend Jaan Kumar Sanu about his attitude in the Bigg Boss.

By Glamsham Editorial
Its hard to find friends that will tell you the truth even when it hurts, and that’s exactly what outspoken Nikki Tamboli told her close friend Jaan Kumar Sanu about his attitude in the Bigg Boss. In this Unseen Undekha clip on Voot Select, we witness Nikki telling Jaan off for getting easily influenced by other housemates, and not being his authentic self in the house.

In a candid conversation with Jaan, we see Nikki admonishing Jaan for being too passive and allowing himself to be swayed easily, especially by Eijaz Khan. She commented, “Tum kya unke isharon par keh kar rahe ho? Mujhe lagta hai yeh na kisi se influence ho ke unke ishaaron pe nachta hai. Main clearly munh pe bol rahe hoon.

Kyunki na Eijaz inko literally ishaare pe karta hai aur yeh waise hukum chalata hai, aur yeh maanta hai. Not aaj ka, main overall bata rahi hoon jitna maine observe kiya hai ki uski woh ishaaron pe nachata hai aur yeh maan bhi jata hai. Uski marzi hai, but ho raha hai influencer aaj bhi. Usko abhi tak pata nahi hai. “

In a final word to her friend, she advised him to consider her point of view, saying, “Abhi waqt kum hai, aap please kisi se influence mat ho. Mujhe lag raha tabhi maine bataya.” Do you think Jaan has assumed the role of a perpetual side kick in the Bigg Boss? Stay up to date with all the latest gossip on Unseen Undekha only on Voot Select.

