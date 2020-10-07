Advtg.
Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli thinks Sidharth Shukla is Marriage Material and wants to marry him

During night time, senior Gauahar Khan asked Nikki what she felt for Sidharth Shukla. Gauahar also jokingly said that Sidharth was waiting that he will participate in this season only if Nikki Tamboli joins. Responding to comments, Sidharth piped in and said that indeed he was.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss 14 is starting to get interesting, with the introduction of the first nomination task, and with ‘toofani seniors’ Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan helping them for strategies. During the task, we saw contestants go against each other, while seniors Gauahar and Sidharth also had an ugly fight.

Gauahar teases Sidharth that if Nikki falls in love with him, what will he do then? Sidharth then says that they both love each other and even starts singing, “Khullam khulla pyaar karenge hum dono.” Gauahar also asks Nikki how much she loves Sidharth, to which she replies “a lot”.

Even before Nikki Tamboli can answer, Sidharth says, ‘What will she say I am saying we are in love and it is final. She is the girl.’ Nikki announces that ‘Sidharth is marriage material’. Jasmin asks her if she is sure of her feelings and wonders if she will suffer after marriage. Sidharth again jumps to her rescue and says why will she suffer. Jasmin tells Nikki to think again because once she gets married, she shouldn’t think it is a mistake.

Gauahar asks Sidharth if Nikki has all the qualities, which he is looking in a girl. Sidharth says, ‘Nikki jaisi hai, aisi ladki chahiye’. Gauahar soon refers to Sidharth’s ‘Aisi ladki’ comment on Rashami Desai from Bigg Boss 13 and laughs.

