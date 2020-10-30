Advtg.
Bigg Boss 14: Nishant Singh Malkhani calls Eijaz Khan “Psycho”, Rubina Dilaik’s ‘Insensitive’ Comment on him

Taking over the captaincy reins from Kavita Kaushik, Eijaz Khan has been adjudged the new captain of Bigg Boss 14.

By Shweta Ghadashi
He beat Abhinav Shukla in the task to be announced the new captain, leaving both Abinav and his wife Rubina Dilaik bitter about the decision.

Later in the day, Kavita joined Rubina, Abhinav and Nishant Singh Malkhani to discuss Eijaz. Rubina was seen telling Kavita that Eijaz has a flipping nature and he doesn’t stick to his words. Nishant Singh Malkhani, former captain of the house, says in an angry tone that “there is no bigger fraud than Eijaz Khan in this country.”

The conversation continued and Nishant stated that Eijaz is playing a character of a psycho and feels that it is ok if you have to even stab or kill someone to win the game.

Later, when Kavita joined Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Malkhani, and Naina Singh to discuss the matter and cool down herself, Rubina was seen making a passing comment on Eijaz’s mental health. Rubina was heard, saying, “Looking at his mental health, I thought you (Kavita) would be a helping guide.

After all Eijaz Khan breaks into tears, Nikki Tamboli consoles him.

