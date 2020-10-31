Bigg Boss 14: Nishant Singh Malkhani enters Red Zone, promises to come out stronger

Advtg.

Nishant Singh Malkhani did what a friend could do when locked inside the “Bigg Boss” house. He tried to his best to get his friend Jaan Kumar Sanu out of the Red Zone, but little did he know his friend will betray him.

During the BB World Tour task, Nishant asked Jaan to support Abhinav Shukla who in turn would get him out of the Red Zone.

But he did not listen to him, instead went with his Red Zone inmates Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, and Pavitra Punia. This resulted in Eijaz Khan becoming the captain who got the power to swap contestants from the Red Zone with those of the Green Zone. The choice of contestants was made by the Red Zone housemates, and Jaan chose Nishant.

While presenting his case, Jaan claimed that Nishant did not support him. Nishant very cleared said that he was his priority and he would have gotten him out. But Eijaz favoured Jaan and made the swap, so Nishant entered the Red Zone and Jaan came in the Green Zone.

The person that he is, Nishant did not take it to heart, but was still concerned for his friend, who is getting influenced by anyone and everyone. The duo were good friends since the beginning of the show and were even setting friendship goals, but as they say equations can change in the house anytime, you can’t expect anything to last for a long time.

Nishant Singh Malkhani said that he is ready for anything, any challenges thrown at him in the house, but is not ready to leave the house because some spineless people. So with a new day, “Bigg Boss” will definitely bring in some new changes, but Nishant is all prepared for it. And we just wish him all the best.