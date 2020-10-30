Advtg.
Bigg Boss 14: Nishant Singh Malkhani is single and ready to mingle?

Entertainment, intense emotions, conflicts and team bonding - Bigg Boss 14 has it all! Nishant Singh Malkhani recalls his first relationship

By Glamsham Editorial
Entertainment, intense emotions, conflicts and team bonding – Bigg Boss 14 has it all! Nishant Singh Malkhani recalls his first relationship and how he was affected when things didn’t work out in yet another exciting clip of Bigg Boss 14 Extra Masala available on Voot.

In a candid conversation with Kavita Kaushik, Nishant Singh Malkhani spills the bean about his past relationship and why is he single!  Relationships are always perfect in our minds, but in the real world true love requires a lot of patience, Nishant truly believes this! He said, “Jab mein actor bannke Mumbai aagaya tab by chance same time par relationship start hi hua tha ki I had to move to Mumbai aur woh air hostess bann gayi toh woh month mein ek hi baar aati thi and we used to spend that day toh woh Rishta chala kuch 3-4 saal kuch iss tarah se mahine mein ek din millke.

Lekin ussmein kya problem hui na ki humne kabhi ek dusre ke saath itna time spend nahi kiya long term continuously ki hum samaj paaye ek dusre ko. Aap mahine mein 1-2 baar millet ho agar apne boyfriend ya girlfriend se toh aap inherently apne best behaviour mein hote ho aap nahi chahte ki woh din kharab ho.

Par firr ek time aaya ki mein ekdum hi saturated hogaya kyunki mujhe unnki kuch baatein nahi thik laghi, unhone kuch ghusse mein parents ke bhaare mein bol diya mere, toh firr meine uss chiz ko samjha aur meine kaha yaar I don’t think long term mein dekh paa raha hu yeh chiz. But that’s ok she is married now and we have a respectful conversation jab bhi baat hoti hai.” Nishant adds, “

Ek – dedh saal ka mera aur relation hua tha beech mein but woh bhi firr galat insaan ke saath hi hogaya tha, matlab mere liye galat insaan  tha but waise I am sure thik hoga, but then I was like meri choice hi galat hai.” To which Kavita asks if he is single or committed? Nishant stated , “ Abhi single abhi kuch nahi.”

We hope that Nishant finds his lady love soon. Tune into Bigg Boss Extra Masala to catch many more such fascinating tales from the contestants of Bigg Boss Season 14!

