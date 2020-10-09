Bigg Boss 14: Nishant Singh Malkhani warns Rahul Vaidya to practice what he preaches

Advtg.

Nishant Singh Malkhani is not one to shut his eyes to things happening in the Bigg Boss 14 house. The actor, who is part of the ongoing season of the reality show, knows where to draw a line and teach a lesson to the co-contestants in their own way.

We know how protective the contestants can be for food in the “Bigg Boss” house, because they get a limited quantity.

On day 5, when Jaan Kumar Sanu took some extra chutney for breakfast, Rahul Vaidya immediately taunted him for it. But Nishant quickly came to his rescue and asked Jaan to tell him that he is eating only his portion.

Rahul was not one to keep quiet and went on talking about Jaan, who pointed out that even he saw Rahul taking some extra food the previous day but he dis not stop him. Nishant also agreed to it. This did not go down well with Rahul, who started shouting and talking rudely with Nishant.

Advtg.

Nishant too raised his voice but told him that he should practice what he preaches and then should give lessons to others.

What can be better than a guy fighting for the right? And the show is all about taking a stand for the right. Nishant, who already enjoys a massive fan following, will be loved more as the show progresses.

“Bigg Boss” is currently in its fourteenth season and airs on Colors. The show is hosted by Salman Khan.