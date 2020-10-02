Home TV News

Be the first to see what’s new in the Bigg Boss 14 house

By Glamsham Editorial
what's new in the Bigg Boss 14 house
Omung Kumar (pic courtesy: instagram)
Advtg.

Bigg Boss 14 is around the corner, and production designer Omung Kumar has opened up on how he revamped the set for the new season amid the pandemic.

“It was not easy for us to redesign ‘Bigg Boss’ house at a time when everything was shut due to lockdown. There was a limited number of labourers available. Most of them had gone to their villages. The shops were closed. Online delivery was not functioning. We could not import anything from abroad,” Omung recalled, while interacting with IANS.

“Luckily, some shopkeepers agreed and specially opened their stores for us, as we had to purchase in bulk. Workers had to wear masks all the time. It was challenging, but we pulled it off. Ab hum keh sakte hai jab koi kaam nahi kar raha tha, hum kar rahe the (we can now claim that when no one was working, we were),” he quipped.

Advtg.

It took Omung and team 45 to 50 days to redesign the house, which has a futuristic theme this season.

This year, there is a mall, a spa and a theatre inside the house.

“Almost everyone was confined to their homes during the nationwide lockdown. People could not go out, eat and shop. They couldn’t even travel to their favourite places. People missed certain activities all through lockdown. So, we made a theatre, a mall and a spa inside the house. Contestants will have to acquire all these facilities by winning tasks or something else,” Omung explained.

Advtg.

Keeping the theme in mind, he has tried to play with shades of silver this time.

“There are two robotic shaped dogs at the lawn area. The walls are metallic. Now, the living room has a shiny silver-coloured sofa. But, I kept the bedroom area colourful and funky,” he added.

The veteran Bollywood production designer, who has also tried his hand at directing films like “Mary Kom”, “Bhoomi”, “Sarbjit” and “PM Narendra Modi”, spoke of his long association with “Bigg Boss”.

Advtg.

” ‘Bigg Boss’ is like a family. Vanita (his wife) and I love decorating the set every year. We treat ‘Bigg Boss’ like our own house. It irritates us a lot when inmates don’t take proper care of the house or damage property,” he said.

“Bigg Boss 14” will air on Colors TV from October 3. –ians, Simran Sethi

Advtg.
Previous articleGandhi Jayanti binge list: Lesser known films on the Mahatma
Next articleHappy Birthday: Hina Khan slaying in Red hot outfits

Related Articles

Fashion n Lifestyle

Happy Birthday: Hina Khan slaying in Red hot outfits

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
On the ocassion of Hina Khan's 33rd birthday, we have a list of Hina Khan's Red hot outfits below:
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla’s latest motivational tweet will win your hearts

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
The Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla is often seen posting motivational quotes, which leave Sidhearts asking for more.
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan to make new rules for BB 14 contestants

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
We are in for a double dose of entertainment as a few ex-contestants are all set for their return! Yes Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan to make new rules for Bigg Boss 14 contestants
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

With Hrithik & Tiger in 'War' we had to set a benchmark

Siddharth Anand: With Hrithik & Tiger in ‘War’ we had to...

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer War released on Gandhi Jayanti last year, and went on to become a blockbuster. Director Siddharth Anand...
Be the first to see what's new in the Bigg Boss 14 house 1

Courtney Walsh named West Indies women's head coach

Happy Birthday Hina Khan slaying in Red hot outfits

Happy Birthday: Hina Khan slaying in Red hot outfits

what's new in the Bigg Boss 14 house

Be the first to see what’s new in the Bigg Boss...

Be the first to see what's new in the Bigg Boss 14 house 2

Gandhi Jayanti binge list: Lesser known films on the Mahatma

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Will discuss with coaches if we want to play an extra...

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks