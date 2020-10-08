Advtg.
Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia stooping to a level in the Bigg Boss house to put Nikki Tamboli down

Bigg Boss 14 that Nikki Tamboli surely will give it back to Punia showing her aggression and dedication in the task.

By Glamsham Editorial
Bigg Boss 14 Pavitra Punia stooping to a level in the Bigg Boss house to put Nikki Tamboli down
Bigg Boss 14 Pavitra Punia stooping to a level in the Bigg Boss house to put Nikki Tamboli down
Nikki Tamboli who has grabbed headlines right after entering the Bigg Boss house has stunned the audience with her charisma and charm. It is proven yet again that she is indeed ‘the jaan’ of the Bigg Boss house.

Never the less as seen in a recent episode of Bigg Boss 14 where Nikki Tamboli took a stand for herself to fulfill her wants. The entire Bigg Boss house turned against her.

With one particular player Pavitra Punia showing continues disgrace, using unethical language for Nikki Tamboli. Nikki, With and Without sacrificing for the house members Punia still, never stopped targeting Nikki with her ruthless remarks. To which Nikki Tamboli stayed calm and didn’t fall prey to such filthy comments.

As shown in the next episode of Bigg Boss 14 that Nikki Tamboli surely will give it back to Punia showing her aggression and dedication in the task. And we just can’t wait to watch her win again.

