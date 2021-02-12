ADVERTISEMENT
TV News

Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant get into an ugly argument

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14, we will see contestants sacrificing the prize money to reach the finale.

By Shweta Ghadashi
In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 14, we saw the ticket to the finale task continuing. In the task, there was as usual a lot of chaos. 

In the end, Paras Chhabra announced Rubina Dilaik as the winner of the task because he felt she played fairly during the whole task. 

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14, we will see contestants sacrificing the prize money to reach the finale. Rahul Vaidya asks Rakhi Sawant, “Aap Rs 14 Lakh daalne ke liye ready ho? (are you ready to give away Rs 14 lakhs?)” to which Rakhi answers, “Merko finale mein jaane hai. 

Aly tries depositing the cheque but Rakhi stops him. Aly says he will not let anyone deposit the cheque then. Rakhi cries hard.

Check out Bigg Boss 14 promo below:
