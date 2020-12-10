Bigg Boss 14 promo: Arshi Khan to Abhinav Shukla – “Aapko papa bhi bana sakte hai hum”

Entertainer Arshi Khan is in the Bigg Boss 14 house. Arshi Khan and Hiten Tejwani’s camaraderie had caught much attention in that season. This time, Arshi is yet again going to spread her magic and charm in Bigg Boss 14, as she gets flirty with none other than Abhinav Shukla.
Arshi Khan has finally entered the Bigg Boss 14 house with five more challengers Vikas Gupta, Kashmera Shah, Rakhi Sawant, Manu Punjabi and, Rahul Mahajan.
In the upcoming promo, Arshi and Abhinav’s fun-loving banter, and it is certainly going to leave everyone entertained. In the promo, Arshi is seen flirting with Abhinav as she tells him that she has broken up just for him.
Arshi also says “Iski toh zindagi barbaad kar dungi main”. Aapko toh papa bhi bana sakti hoon”.
We are enjoying her flirty comments but we wonder how Rubina Dilaik would react in this situation?