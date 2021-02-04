Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena Bhattacharjee loses control and throws stuff at Arshi Khan

Bigg Boss 14 is nearing its end of the season. The housemates are pretty interesting and keeping their audiences hooked. The fight between Arshi Khan and Devoleena Bhattacharjee seems to have crossed all limits.
Devoleena Bhattacharjee will be upset and hurl bowls and stuff at Arshi Khan. This is not all. After Rubina Dilaik says something nasty, she will go charging towards Arshi Khan.
In the upcoming promo of Bigg Boss 14, Devoleena Bhattacharjee has a breakdown. All the housemates will try to control the situation. The promo has left people shocked. Seeing the fight, Rubina Dilaik will sit quietly in the living room.
All of this started as Arshi Khan said things about her family. Devoleena Bhattacharjee has a meltdown like Jasmin Bhasin. She kicks things in rage.