Bigg Boss 14 promo: Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia have an ugly fight again calls him Chameleon ; Is PaviJaz over?

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 14 on Tuesday was all about the new captain of the house Eijaz Khan. While he had ugly fights with Jaan Kumar Sanu and Pavitra Punia, he was also seen sharing details of his bank account and his personal struggles as he cheered Shardul Pandit after he was sent to the red zone and nominated for evictions for the week.

In the latest promo, Pavitra says “Girgit apne andar hi rehna Afsaan faraamosh”. Pavitra is literally gone crazy and is totally upset for Eijaz Khan saving Jasmin Bhasin in nomination task.

This season has witnessed the camaraderie between Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan and their fans have already begun rooting for them on social media. The two of them expressed their feelings for each other after Shehnaaz Gill sent them on a romantic date.

Check out Bigg Boss 14 promo below: