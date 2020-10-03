Bigg Boss 14 promo: Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan debate over previous season and the latter says ‘Gali ka Gunda’

Advtg.

Bigg Boss 14 is starting today i.e on October 3. Photos and videos of the show’s premiere have been a big hit on social media.

Now recently, Bigg Boss 14 promo is released and 13th season winner Sidharth Shukla and actress Gauahar Khan says Gali Ka Gunda. In this video, there is a debate between Gauahar and Sidharth over the previous season.

In the video, when Salman Khan (Salman Khan) asks Gauhar Khan, “You openly said a lot after seeing Sidharth’s actions.” On which the actress starts repeating what she said.

Bigg Boss 13 season, Gauhar Khan (Gauhar Khan Video) had made several tweets about Siddharth Shukla (Sidharth Shukla), in which he commented on the actor’s behavior.

Check out Bigg Boss 14 promo and Gauahar Khan saying Gali Ka Gunda to Sidharth Shukla below: