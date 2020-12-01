Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni one of them will get evicted, Jasly fans are heartbroken

ADVERTISEMENT

The journey for contestants in the Bigg Boss 14 house is going to get tougher now, as the show has reached a crucial stage. The BB 14 finale week has begun, and tonight housemates will get the ‘first big shock’ as one inmate will have to leave the house.

The first eliminations of the BB 14 finale week, and it will be extremely difficult for BFF’s Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin. Jasmin and Aly will be at the risk of eviction tonight.

The makers have given a sneak peek of the first eviction of BB 14 finale week, which shows Jasmin and Aly crying inconsolably as they open their hearts in front of each other.

Check out Bigg Boss 14 promo below: