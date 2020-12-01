TV News

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni one of them will get evicted, Jasly fans are heartbroken

The journey for contestants in the Bigg Boss 14 house is going to get tougher now, as the show has reached a crucial stage.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss 14 Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni one of them will get evicted, Jasly fans are heartbroken
Bigg Boss 14 Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni one of them will get evicted, Jasly fans are heartbroken
ADVERTISEMENT

The journey for contestants in the Bigg Boss 14 house is going to get tougher now, as the show has reached a crucial stage. The BB 14 finale week has begun, and tonight housemates will get the ‘first big shock’ as one inmate will have to leave the house.

The first eliminations of the BB 14 finale week, and it will be extremely difficult for BFF’s Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin. Jasmin and Aly will be at the risk of eviction tonight.

The makers have given a sneak peek of the first eviction of BB 14 finale week, which shows Jasmin and Aly crying inconsolably as they open their hearts in front of each other. 

Check out Bigg Boss 14 promo below:

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleGame Of Thrones’ Peter Dinklage to star in a black comedy
Next articleRita Ora feels ’embarrassed’ after breaching London lockdown rules

Related Articles

News

Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik reveals how she combats being constantly misjudged by other housemates

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Kavita Kaushik and Eijaz Khan feel they are constantly misjudged by other housemates
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 14 toofani senior Gauahar Khan confirms the wedding date with Zaid Darbar

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Gauahar Khan reveals the wedding date along with the wedding invitation saying it is intimate ceremony for close family and friends due to ongoing pandemic.
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 14: Disha Parmar says ‘Bigg Boss 14 Belongs to Rahul Vaidya’

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
The hashtag 'BB14 Belongs to Rahul' turned a top Twitter trend after Rahul's fans decided to shower the singer with immense love and appreciation. Disha Parmar lend her support to Rahul Vaidya.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni one of them will get evicted, Jasly fans are heartbroken 1

Sushant Singh Rajput tops Yahoo's Most Searched Personality list for 2020

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Dec 1 (IANS) Late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput was the most searched personality of 2020 while his girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty,...
Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Starc's poor form due to flat wickets, aggressive opposition: Finch

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni one of them will get evicted, Jasly fans are heartbroken 2

Starc's poor form due to flat wickets, aggressive opposition: Finch

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

NZ vs WI: Chance for Black Caps to move up in...

Rashami Desai Wallpaper

Rashami Desai

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni one of them will get evicted, Jasly fans are heartbroken 3

BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 with 'Life goes on'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    OK No thanks