Bigg Boss 14 promo: Nikki Tamboli, Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik, Pavitra Punia try to impress Sidharth Shukla during sensuous rain dance task

Advtg.

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14, the girls of the house, Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli, Jasmin Bhasin, Pavitra Punia will be seen doing a sensuous rain dance with senior Sidharth Shukla.

The latter seems to be enjoying all the attention. While everybody tapped their feet with Sidharth, it was Nikki Tamboli and Sidharth Shukla’s crackling chemistry that grabbed eyeballs.

The entire house will form a group against Nikki Tamboli. Nikki will stand up and say that she stands by her point, whatever it may be. Rubina Dilaik calls her a negative thinking girl, while Pavitra Punia says that she will eat food no matter what happens.

After this, there is a task where girls have to seduce Sidharth Shukla. He will be seen on a bike. There is also a rain dance. Sidharth Shukla and Nikki are sharing a lot of hot chemistry in the video. This task is for the immunity of girls.

Advtg.

In one of the other tasks, the girls are seen roaming around with coke glasses in a tray in the garden area. Out of frustration, Shehzad Deol comes and drops Nikki Tamboli’s glass, she goes on and drops Pavitra’s tray. Pavitra follows suit and Jasmin Bhasin warns her that if she comes anywhere near her, she will kick her.

Next, it is shown that Bigg Boss gives an option to Abhinav Shukla, who has gained immunity by winning the task of collecting maximum pieces of jewellery. Bigg Boss asks him to trade his immunity with wife Rubina Dilaik, in order to remove the “rejected” tag from her, and welcome her inside the house as a fresher contestant.